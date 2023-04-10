Investors must take note of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) performance last week, which was -8.87%.

On April 06, 2023, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $3.37, lower -0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5099 and dropped to $3.31 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. Price fluctuations for PSNY have ranged from $3.14 to $13.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -245.40% at the time writing. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.06 million.

The firm has a total of 1300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 51.45%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -245.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC, PSNY], we can find that recorded value of 3.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.60. The third major resistance level sits at $3.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.10.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

There are currently 2,118,035K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,462 M according to its annual income of -465,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 435,449 K and its income totaled 299,387 K.