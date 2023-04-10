Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) performance last week, which was -4.82%.

Analyst Insights

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $2.94, up 6.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.9881 and dropped to $2.77 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. Over the past 52 weeks, RSI has traded in a range of $2.79-$7.55.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -75.50%. With a float of $58.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 700 workers is very important to gauge.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 75,669. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,955 shares at a rate of $3.03, taking the stock ownership to the 2,128,607 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 21,640 for $3.03, making the entire transaction worth $65,617. This insider now owns 644,011 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

The latest stats from [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was superior to 0.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.12. The third major resistance level sits at $3.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. The third support level lies at $2.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 616.80 million has total of 221,070K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 592,210 K in contrast with the sum of -38,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 165,530 K and last quarter income was -8,990 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.20%

Sana Meer -
Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.02, plunging -2.18% from the previous trading day....
Read more

OPEN (Opendoor Technologies Inc.) climbed 2.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
April 06, 2023, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) trading session started at the price of $1.62, that was 2.44% jump from the session before....
Read more

6.09% volatility in Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
On April 06, 2023, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) opened at $15.97, lower -4.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.