Investors must take note of Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) performance last week, which was -6.19%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.48, plunging -0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.53 and dropped to $35.96 before settling in for the closing price of $36.67. Within the past 52 weeks, TPX’s price has moved between $20.03 and $44.28.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.30%. With a float of $166.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.33, operating margin of +13.40, and the pretax margin is +11.73.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 747,405. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 18,682 shares at a rate of $40.01, taking the stock ownership to the 297,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 13,811 for $40.07, making the entire transaction worth $553,444. This insider now owns 316,670 shares in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.52) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.27 while generating a return on equity of 345.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.10% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4206.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.63 in the near term. At $36.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.72. The third support level lies at $35.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.31 billion based on 172,071K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,921 M and income totals 455,700 K. The company made 1,187 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 101,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.