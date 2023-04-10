Search
Sana Meer
Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) posted a 64.84% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.299, plunging -28.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.345 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Within the past 52 weeks, JWEL’s price has moved between $0.17 and $3.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -246.70%. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 242 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.82, operating margin of -4.09, and the pretax margin is -3.85.

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jowell Global Ltd. is 16.28%, while institutional ownership is 0.55%.

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -3.74 while generating a return on equity of -21.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -246.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)

Looking closely at Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL), its last 5-days average volume was 19.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Jowell Global Ltd.’s (JWEL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 430.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 217.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3727, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2354. However, in the short run, Jowell Global Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3467. Second resistance stands at $0.3933. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4417. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2517, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2033. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1567.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.30 million based on 31,488K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 170,910 K and income totals -6,390 K.

