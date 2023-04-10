Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) posted a 1.38% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On April 06, 2023, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) opened at $19.20, lower -0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.20 and dropped to $18.89 before settling in for the closing price of $19.12. Price fluctuations for KIM have ranged from $17.34 to $26.42 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 7.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -90.00% at the time writing. With a float of $605.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 639 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.04, operating margin of +33.12, and the pretax margin is +2.56.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.24%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 199,351. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,630 shares at a rate of $20.70, taking the stock ownership to the 212,424 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s sold 11,500,000 for $26.18, making the entire transaction worth $301,070,000. This insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +7.17 while generating a return on equity of 1.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Looking closely at Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.83. However, in the short run, Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.22. Second resistance stands at $19.36. The third major resistance level sits at $19.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.60.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

There are currently 619,892K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,728 M according to its annual income of 125,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 439,830 K and its income totaled -49,780 K.