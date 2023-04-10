Last month’s performance of -4.81% for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is certainly impressive

On April 06, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) opened at $10.37, lower -0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.395 and dropped to $10.26 before settling in for the closing price of $10.31. Price fluctuations for AGNC have ranged from $7.30 to $12.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -296.90% at the time writing. With a float of $571.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.08 million.

In an organization with 51 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -17.10, and the pretax margin is -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 123,719. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,910 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 228,634 shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.60. However, in the short run, AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.37. Second resistance stands at $10.45. The third major resistance level sits at $10.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.18. The third support level lies at $10.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are currently 575,078K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,590 M according to its annual income of -1,190 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 347,000 K and its income totaled 561,000 K.