Last month’s performance of -4.87% for MGM Resorts International (MGM) is certainly impressive

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $43.32, down -0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.43 and dropped to $42.58 before settling in for the closing price of $43.18. Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has traded in a range of $26.41-$46.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 4.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.60%. With a float of $306.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $383.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 46000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.80, operating margin of -13.07, and the pretax margin is +6.88.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of MGM Resorts International is 17.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 2,220,985. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $44.42, taking the stock ownership to the 161,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,870 for $43.23, making the entire transaction worth $124,070. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.53 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.36) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 26.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) raw stochastic average was set at 76.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.41 in the near term. At $43.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.15. The third support level lies at $41.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.10 billion has total of 372,892K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,127 M in contrast with the sum of 1,473 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,592 M and last quarter income was 296,410 K.