Last month’s performance of 7.71% for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is certainly impressive

On April 06, 2023, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) opened at $162.43, higher 0.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $164.9584 and dropped to $162.00 before settling in for the closing price of $163.76. Price fluctuations for AAPL have ranged from $124.17 to $176.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.90% at the time writing. With a float of $15.81 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.89 billion.

In an organization with 164000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.31, operating margin of +30.29, and the pretax margin is +30.20.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 12,926,379. In this transaction COO of this company sold 77,817 shares at a rate of $166.11, taking the stock ownership to the 489,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary sold 72,225 for $165.30, making the entire transaction worth $11,938,880. This insider now owns 425,213 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.94) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 175.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.13% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apple Inc. (AAPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 53.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 67.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.13.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 94.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $149.13. However, in the short run, Apple Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $165.75. Second resistance stands at $166.83. The third major resistance level sits at $168.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.91. The third support level lies at $159.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

There are currently 15,821,946K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2591.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 394,328 M according to its annual income of 99,803 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 117,154 M and its income totaled 29,998 M.