Last month’s performance of -76.22% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock priced at $0.3321, down -8.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3341 and dropped to $0.298 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. BBBY’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $30.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -8.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -269.00%. With a float of $464.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $466.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,000,000 for $21.17, making the entire transaction worth $105,845,055. This insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.21, a number that is poised to hit -1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) saw its 5-day average volume 138.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 81.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 243.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6114, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7082. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3295 in the near term. At $0.3499, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3656. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2934, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2777. The third support level lies at $0.2573 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 144.39 million, the company has a total of 117,322K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,868 M while annual income is -559,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,259 M while its latest quarter income was -392,970 K.