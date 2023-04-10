Last month’s performance of 82.88% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is certainly impressive

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.06, plunging -4.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.3796 and dropped to $7.80 before settling in for the closing price of $8.49. Within the past 52 weeks, KC’s price has moved between $1.77 and $10.13.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 45.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -58.90%. With a float of $109.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10209 employees.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) saw its 5-day average volume 6.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.40 in the near term. At $8.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.52. The third support level lies at $7.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.15 billion based on 253,686K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,186 M and income totals -385,400 K. The company made 308,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.