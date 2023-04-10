Last month’s performance of -9.34% for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is certainly impressive

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $75.24, down -1.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.3701 and dropped to $74.39 before settling in for the closing price of $76.54. Over the past 52 weeks, ON has traded in a range of $44.76-$87.55.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.80%. With a float of $430.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $432.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31000 workers is very important to gauge.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 395,900. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $79.18, taking the stock ownership to the 606,212 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s EVP & GM, PSG sold 4,000 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $320,000. This insider now owns 209,781 shares in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.47% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

The latest stats from [ON Semiconductor Corporation, ON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.88 million was inferior to 7.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) raw stochastic average was set at 56.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.35. The third major resistance level sits at $78.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.39. The third support level lies at $72.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.06 billion has total of 431,968K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,326 M in contrast with the sum of 1,902 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,104 M and last quarter income was 604,300 K.