Last month’s performance of 9.68% for Unilever PLC (UL) is certainly impressive

April 06, 2023, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) trading session started at the price of $53.62, that was 0.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.77 and dropped to $53.50 before settling in for the closing price of $53.32. A 52-week range for UL has been $42.44 – $53.49.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.80%. With a float of $2.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.54 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 127000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.23, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +16.86.

Unilever PLC (UL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unilever PLC stocks. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +12.72 while generating a return on equity of 41.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unilever PLC (UL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.26

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

The latest stats from [Unilever PLC, UL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.28 million was superior to 1.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.89. The third major resistance level sits at $54.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.35. The third support level lies at $53.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

There are 2,532,100K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 135.48 billion. As of now, sales total 63,293 M while income totals 8,052 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,819 M while its last quarter net income were 955,000 K.