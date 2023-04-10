Lennar Corporation (LEN) last year’s performance of 29.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) stock priced at $103.65, down -1.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.07 and dropped to $100.95 before settling in for the closing price of $104.03. LEN’s price has ranged from $62.54 to $109.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 21.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.30%. With a float of $262.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12012 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.31, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is +17.84.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Lennar Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 958,279. In this transaction VP/CFO/Treasurer of this company sold 9,289 shares at a rate of $103.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s VP & Controller sold 15,000 for $82.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,230,000. This insider now owns 41,382 shares in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.53 while generating a return on equity of 20.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.70% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lennar Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.17, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Looking closely at Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) raw stochastic average was set at 72.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.48. However, in the short run, Lennar Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $103.77. Second resistance stands at $105.48. The third major resistance level sits at $106.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $97.53.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.41 billion, the company has a total of 289,700K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,671 M while annual income is 4,614 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,490 M while its latest quarter income was 596,530 K.