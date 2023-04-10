Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nokia Oyj (NOK) to new highs

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) stock priced at $4.88, down -0.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.90 and dropped to $4.86 before settling in for the closing price of $4.90. NOK’s price has ranged from $4.08 to $5.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 158.10%. With a float of $5.54 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.59 billion.

The firm has a total of 86896 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.71, operating margin of +11.37, and the pretax margin is +8.87.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.86 while generating a return on equity of 21.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 158.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.72% during the next five years compared to 51.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nokia Oyj’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nokia Oyj, NOK], we can find that recorded value of 12.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 65.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.92. The third major resistance level sits at $4.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.81.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.83 billion, the company has a total of 5,632,297K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,246 M while annual income is 4,478 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,606 M while its latest quarter income was 3,221 M.