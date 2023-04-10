Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) to new highs

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.745, soaring 3.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.15 and dropped to $16.74 before settling in for the closing price of $16.54. Within the past 52 weeks, TAK’s price has moved between $12.28 and $16.75.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 15.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.00%. With a float of $3.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47347 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.26, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +8.91.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.45 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.08% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67

Technical Analysis of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

Looking closely at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK), its last 5-days average volume was 4.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s (TAK) raw stochastic average was set at 97.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.61. However, in the short run, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.23. Second resistance stands at $17.40. The third major resistance level sits at $17.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.41.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 51.85 billion based on 3,164,592K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,764 M and income totals 2,048 M. The company made 7,786 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 845,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.