Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) volume exceeds 64.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $0.2783, up 87.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.35 and dropped to $0.241 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Over the past 52 weeks, YVR has traded in a range of $0.13-$0.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -8.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -82.60%. With a float of $14.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -365.48, operating margin of -800.69, and the pretax margin is -1665.45.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1664.44 while generating a return on equity of -177.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Looking closely at Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR), its last 5-days average volume was 13.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 270.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2280, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3014. However, in the short run, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3278. Second resistance stands at $0.3934. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4368. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2188, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1754. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1098.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.70 million has total of 19,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 770 K in contrast with the sum of -12,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,534 K and last quarter income was -1,422 K.