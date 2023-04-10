Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.4 million

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $198.115, down -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $199.48 and dropped to $195.50 before settling in for the closing price of $199.43. Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has traded in a range of $170.12-$223.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.50%. With a float of $594.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $602.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 182000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.41, operating margin of +13.04, and the pretax margin is +9.31.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Lowe’s Companies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 1,853,967. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain of this company sold 9,411 shares at a rate of $197.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s EVP, Stores sold 15,301 for $203.82, making the entire transaction worth $3,118,677. This insider now owns 28,353 shares in total.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.1) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +6.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.73% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s (LOW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.01, a number that is poised to hit 3.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

Looking closely at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW), its last 5-days average volume was 2.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.58.

During the past 100 days, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s (LOW) raw stochastic average was set at 31.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $202.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $198.50. However, in the short run, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $200.20. Second resistance stands at $201.83. The third major resistance level sits at $204.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $196.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $193.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $192.24.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 118.93 billion has total of 596,356K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 97,059 M in contrast with the sum of 6,437 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,445 M and last quarter income was 958,000 K.