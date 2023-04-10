Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is -16.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $45.92, down -9.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.06 and dropped to $45.33 before settling in for the closing price of $51.31. Over the past 52 weeks, LITE has traded in a range of $48.73-$96.46.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 11.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.10%. With a float of $67.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6815 employees.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 261,183. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,030 shares at a rate of $86.20, taking the stock ownership to the 25,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 8,781 for $92.47, making the entire transaction worth $811,937. This insider now owns 31,194 shares in total.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.32) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s (LITE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s (LITE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.82 in the near term. At $49.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.84. The third support level lies at $42.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.51 billion has total of 68,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,713 M in contrast with the sum of 198,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 506,000 K and last quarter income was -31,700 K.