Magna International Inc. (MGA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 37,840 M

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $51.24, plunging -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.87 and dropped to $50.37 before settling in for the closing price of $51.24. Within the past 52 weeks, MGA’s price has moved between $45.58 and $68.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -59.30%. With a float of $285.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 168000 workers is very important to gauge.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Magna International Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.13) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to -18.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Magna International Inc. (MGA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

The latest stats from [Magna International Inc., MGA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was inferior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.63. The third major resistance level sits at $53.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.89.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.68 billion based on 286,081K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,840 M and income totals 592,000 K. The company made 9,568 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 95,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.