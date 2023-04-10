MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) average volume reaches $1.81M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 06, 2023, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) opened at $17.00, lower -1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.27 and dropped to $16.68 before settling in for the closing price of $16.88. Price fluctuations for MNSO have ranged from $4.45 to $19.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 140.90% at the time writing. With a float of $299.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3511 employees.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MINISO Group Holding Limited is 5.04%, while institutional ownership is 17.30%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Looking closely at MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (MNSO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.24. However, in the short run, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.09. Second resistance stands at $17.48. The third major resistance level sits at $17.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.91.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Key Stats

There are currently 315,922K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,562 M according to its annual income of 98,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 361,660 K and its income totaled 51,100 K.