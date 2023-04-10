No matter how cynical the overall market is, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) performance over the last week is recorded -5.42%

On April 06, 2023, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) opened at $0.7338, lower -5.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7338 and dropped to $0.681 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Price fluctuations for ADVM have ranged from $0.53 to $1.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.90% at the time writing. With a float of $96.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.92 million.

The firm has a total of 123 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 32,232. In this transaction CEO, President and Director of this company sold 41,239 shares at a rate of $0.78, taking the stock ownership to the 692,141 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 13,360 for $0.78, making the entire transaction worth $10,442. This insider now owns 265,891 shares in total.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., ADVM], we can find that recorded value of 0.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s (ADVM) raw stochastic average was set at 45.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7211, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9315. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7162. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7514. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7690. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6634, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6458. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6106.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Key Stats

There are currently 100,559K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 72.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -154,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -32,736 K.