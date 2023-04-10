Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is AT&T Inc. (T) performance over the last week is recorded 2.99%

Analyst Insights

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $19.65, down -1.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.79 and dropped to $19.51 before settling in for the closing price of $19.88. Over the past 52 weeks, T has traded in a range of $14.46-$21.53.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -5.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -139.30%. With a float of $7.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.17 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.96, operating margin of +19.34, and the pretax margin is -2.56.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of AT&T Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%.

AT&T Inc. (T) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -6.91 while generating a return on equity of -6.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -139.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.76% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AT&T Inc.’s (T) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AT&T Inc. (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) saw its 5-day average volume 32.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 32.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, AT&T Inc.’s (T) raw stochastic average was set at 70.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.79 in the near term. At $19.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.23.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 141.70 billion has total of 7,153,517K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 120,741 M in contrast with the sum of -8,524 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,950 M and last quarter income was -23,517 M.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

