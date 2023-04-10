No matter how cynical the overall market is Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) performance over the last week is recorded 5.22%

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) stock priced at $0.10, down -2.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.10 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. AULT’s price has ranged from $0.08 to $0.72 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 47.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.40%. With a float of $308.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 323 workers is very important to gauge.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 1,025. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $2.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,807,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 11,000 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $2,144. This insider now owns 1,434,182 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ault Alliance Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

The latest stats from [Ault Alliance Inc., AULT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 29.09 million was superior to 7.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1126, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1886. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1021. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1056. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1093. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0949, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0912. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0877.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.09 million, the company has a total of 394,698K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,400 K while annual income is -24,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,778 K while its latest quarter income was -7,271 K.