No matter how cynical the overall market is, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) performance over the last week is recorded -4.84%

April 06, 2023, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) trading session started at the price of $4.30, that was 0.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.36 and dropped to $4.255 before settling in for the closing price of $4.29. A 52-week range for BDN has been $3.97 – $13.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 349.50%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.57 million.

The firm has a total of 328 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.42, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brandywine Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN], we can find that recorded value of 3.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

There are 171,728K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 736.71 million. As of now, sales total 506,100 K while income totals 53,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 128,980 K while its last quarter net income were 29,650 K.