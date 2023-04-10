No matter how cynical the overall market is Frontline plc (FRO) performance over the last week is recorded -8.64%

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $15.40, down -3.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.41 and dropped to $14.84 before settling in for the closing price of $15.44. Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has traded in a range of $7.48-$19.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 17.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.70%. With a float of $142.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Frontline plc (FRO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Frontline plc is 33.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Frontline plc (FRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +30.70 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Frontline plc’s (FRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontline plc (FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Frontline plc’s (FRO) raw stochastic average was set at 49.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.27 in the near term. At $15.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.13.

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.44 billion has total of 222,623K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,430 M in contrast with the sum of 472,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 530,140 K and last quarter income was 240,030 K.