No matter how cynical the overall market is, Morgan Stanley (MS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.23%

April 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) trading session started at the price of $83.90, that was 0.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.40 and dropped to $83.21 before settling in for the closing price of $83.82. A 52-week range for MS has been $72.05 – $100.99.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 8.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -23.40%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 82000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Morgan Stanley stocks. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 4,550,950. In this transaction Co-President/Head of WM of this company sold 46,226 shares at a rate of $98.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 24,556 for $98.23, making the entire transaction worth $2,412,099. This insider now owns 190,440 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.19) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.13% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Morgan Stanley (MS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.86 million, its volume of 6.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $84.66 in the near term. At $85.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $82.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are 1,681,940K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 140.98 billion. As of now, sales total 53,668 M while income totals 11,029 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,749 M while its last quarter net income were 2,236 M.