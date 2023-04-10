No matter how cynical the overall market is, NIKE Inc. (NKE) performance over the last week is recorded 0.10%

On April 06, 2023, NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) opened at $119.51, lower -0.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.49 and dropped to $117.85 before settling in for the closing price of $120.90. Price fluctuations for NKE have ranged from $82.22 to $139.14 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.50% at the time writing. With a float of $939.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 79100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +14.21.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 69,876. In this transaction Director of this company bought 557 shares at a rate of $125.45, taking the stock ownership to the 4,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s EVP: CHRO sold 5,000 for $124.00, making the entire transaction worth $620,000. This insider now owns 60,213 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 43.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.56% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NIKE Inc. (NKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 109.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Looking closely at NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE), its last 5-days average volume was 5.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 64.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.43. However, in the short run, NIKE Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $121.19. Second resistance stands at $122.16. The third major resistance level sits at $123.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $115.91.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

There are currently 1,550,563K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 187.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,710 M according to its annual income of 6,046 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,390 M and its income totaled 1,240 M.