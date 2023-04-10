No matter how cynical the overall market is, Seer Inc. (SEER) performance over the last week is recorded 3.33%

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $3.58, up 4.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.74 and dropped to $3.50 before settling in for the closing price of $3.57. Over the past 52 weeks, SEER has traded in a range of $3.52-$14.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.30%. With a float of $50.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 164 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.61, operating margin of -667.64, and the pretax margin is -633.07.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Seer Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 57,210. In this transaction CEO, President and Chair of this company sold 13,840 shares at a rate of $4.13, taking the stock ownership to the 767,744 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,951 for $4.13, making the entire transaction worth $24,606. This insider now owns 331,765 shares in total.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -633.07 while generating a return on equity of -19.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seer Inc.’s (SEER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 34.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seer Inc. (SEER)

Looking closely at Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Seer Inc.’s (SEER) raw stochastic average was set at 4.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.03. However, in the short run, Seer Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.81. Second resistance stands at $3.89. The third major resistance level sits at $4.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.33.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 227.59 million has total of 63,745K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,490 K in contrast with the sum of -92,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,610 K and last quarter income was -22,530 K.