No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) performance over the last week is recorded 7.08%

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) stock priced at $1.13, up 7.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.1116 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. TIO’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $1.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 33.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.10%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 431 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.54, operating margin of -7.98, and the pretax margin is -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 28.09%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tingo Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.34 million, its volume of 0.85 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9751, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8290. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2695 in the near term. At $1.3289, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4079. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1311, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0521. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9927.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 185.00 million, the company has a total of 163,727K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 146,040 K while annual income is -47,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 110,757 K while its latest quarter income was -16,375 K.