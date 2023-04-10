No matter how cynical the overall market is United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) performance over the last week is recorded -1.84%

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $8.53, up 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.635 and dropped to $8.50 before settling in for the closing price of $8.43. Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has traded in a range of $5.36-$8.95.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 13.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.30%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19426 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.00, operating margin of +35.50, and the pretax margin is +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.10% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

The latest stats from [United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.8 million was inferior to 7.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.69. The third major resistance level sits at $8.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.34.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.75 billion has total of 2,496,649K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,337 M in contrast with the sum of 2,921 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,210 M and last quarter income was 621,000 K.