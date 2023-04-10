Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) last year’s performance of -94.95% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Company News

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) stock priced at $0.1085, down -1.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.112 and dropped to $0.104 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. NVOS’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $2.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.60%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 113 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 11,156. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 217,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,125. This insider now owns 212,717 shares in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 27.66 million, its volume of 9.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1281, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7398. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1117 in the near term. At $0.1158, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1197. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1037, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0998. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0957.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.73 million, the company has a total of 35,217K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,310 K while annual income is -4,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -8,145 K while its latest quarter income was -22,427 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,689 M

Sana Meer -
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $3.83, down -3.65% from the previous trading day....
Read more

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is expecting -53.36% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.59, soaring 3.07% from the previous...
Read more

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.43%

Steve Mayer -
April 06, 2023, Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) trading session started at the price of $61.54, that was 5.40% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.