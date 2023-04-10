Now that Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s volume has hit 9.32 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 06, 2023, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) opened at $0.193, higher 7.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.219 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for IMPP have ranged from $0.15 to $1.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 708.80% at the time writing. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.64, operating margin of +30.74, and the pretax margin is +30.42.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 708.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.37 million. That was better than the volume of 9.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 20.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2159, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3273. However, in the short run, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2233. Second resistance stands at $0.2357. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2523. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1943, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1777. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1653.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

There are currently 194,585K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 97,020 K according to its annual income of 29,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 37,920 K and its income totaled 13,760 K.