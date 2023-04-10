Now that LogicMark Inc.’s volume has hit 0.68 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) stock priced at $0.1409, up 3.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1409 and dropped to $0.127 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. LGMK’s price has ranged from $0.12 to $2.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -5.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.00%. With a float of $8.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.61 million.

In an organization with 25 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.52, operating margin of -54.82, and the pretax margin is -56.95.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of LogicMark Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 11,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 27,645 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2019, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -58.11 while generating a return on equity of -27.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LogicMark Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) raw stochastic average was set at 1.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1907, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7019. However, in the short run, LogicMark Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1386. Second resistance stands at $0.1467. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1525. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1247, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1189. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1108.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.09 million, the company has a total of 24,406K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,920 K while annual income is -6,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,150 K while its latest quarter income was -2,440 K.