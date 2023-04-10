Nucor Corporation (NUE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 41,512 M

April 06, 2023, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) trading session started at the price of $142.99, that was 1.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.32 and dropped to $141.89 before settling in for the closing price of $143.47. A 52-week range for NUE has been $100.12 – $187.90.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 15.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.30%. With a float of $249.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31400 employees.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nucor Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 8,034,300. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 45,357 shares at a rate of $177.13, taking the stock ownership to the 172,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,962 for $177.99, making the entire transaction worth $349,217. This insider now owns 74,138 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4.19) by $0.7. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.50% during the next five years compared to 52.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nucor Corporation (NUE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.05, a number that is poised to hit 5.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.38.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 30.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $161.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $147.27 in the near term. At $149.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $151.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.41.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

There are 251,939K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.15 billion. As of now, sales total 41,512 M while income totals 7,607 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,724 M while its last quarter net income were 1,256 M.