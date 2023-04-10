Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is expecting -33.32% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) stock priced at $0.9087, up 7.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.999 and dropped to $0.777 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. ONDS’s price has ranged from $0.89 to $8.30 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 50.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -294.50%. With a float of $35.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 116 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -176.14, operating margin of -2275.17, and the pretax margin is -3445.35.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc. is 18.10%, while institutional ownership is 24.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 96,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 252,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 72,804 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $121,801. This insider now owns 326,052 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3445.35 while generating a return on equity of -85.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -294.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ondas Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Looking closely at Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6857, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1980. However, in the short run, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0471. Second resistance stands at $1.1341. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2691. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8251, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6901. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6031.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.01 million, the company has a total of 49,062K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,130 K while annual income is -73,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 480 K while its latest quarter income was -38,260 K.