Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) average volume reaches $22.62M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $10.80, down -1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.82 and dropped to $10.65 before settling in for the closing price of $10.87. Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has traded in a range of $8.88-$16.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 17.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 76.60%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45149 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.25, operating margin of +43.25, and the pretax margin is +42.68.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.55) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +29.37 while generating a return on equity of 50.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Looking closely at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), its last 5-days average volume was 17.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 23.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.03. However, in the short run, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.79. Second resistance stands at $10.89. The third major resistance level sits at $10.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.45.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 67.61 billion has total of 6,522,101K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 124,474 M in contrast with the sum of 36,623 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,171 M and last quarter income was 8,245 M.