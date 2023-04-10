Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is -20.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

April 06, 2023, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) trading session started at the price of $0.6801, that was 5.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. A 52-week range for PHUN has been $0.61 – $2.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.50%. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 120 workers is very important to gauge.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phunware Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

The latest stats from [Phunware Inc., PHUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was superior to 1.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1420. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7316. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7458. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7716. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6916, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6658. The third support level lies at $0.6516 if the price breaches the second support level.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are 103,970K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 70.64 million. As of now, sales total 21,790 K while income totals -50,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,770 K while its last quarter net income were -10,890 K.