Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) soared 0.37 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $13.47, up 0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.685 and dropped to $13.41 before settling in for the closing price of $13.50. Over the past 52 weeks, PAGP has traded in a range of $9.39-$14.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 16.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 180.00%. With a float of $189.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.88, operating margin of +2.30, and the pretax margin is +2.46.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 119,803. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.98, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

The latest stats from [Plains GP Holdings L.P., PAGP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.86 million was superior to 2.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 73.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.82. The third major resistance level sits at $13.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.14.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.62 billion has total of 194,408K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,342 M in contrast with the sum of 168,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,953 M and last quarter income was 44,000 K.