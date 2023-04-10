Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) 20 Days SMA touches 1.21%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) stock priced at $17.85, down -0.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.88 and dropped to $17.84 before settling in for the closing price of $17.88. XM’s price has ranged from $9.32 to $27.97 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 38.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.30%. With a float of $156.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.80, operating margin of -71.00, and the pretax margin is -71.34.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 18.40%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 2,237,468. In this transaction Founder and Executive Chair of this company sold 140,129 shares at a rate of $15.97, taking the stock ownership to the 12,065,438 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 130,628 for $15.97, making the entire transaction worth $2,085,763. This insider now owns 11,443,802 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -72.77 while generating a return on equity of -51.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Qualtrics International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Looking closely at Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM), its last 5-days average volume was 5.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 99.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.83. However, in the short run, Qualtrics International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.88. Second resistance stands at $17.90. The third major resistance level sits at $17.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.80.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.83 billion, the company has a total of 602,456K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,459 M while annual income is -1,061 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 389,090 K while its latest quarter income was -256,360 K.