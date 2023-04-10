Realty Income Corporation (O) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.18 million

On April 06, 2023, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) opened at $62.97, lower -0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.98 and dropped to $62.105 before settling in for the closing price of $62.71. Price fluctuations for O have ranged from $55.50 to $75.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 22.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.90% at the time writing. With a float of $626.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $633.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 391 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.27, operating margin of +32.65, and the pretax margin is +27.45.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Realty Income Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,738,118. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 26,600 shares at a rate of $65.34, taking the stock ownership to the 41,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $67.97, making the entire transaction worth $475,790. This insider now owns 10,090 shares in total.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +26.01 while generating a return on equity of 3.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.62% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Realty Income Corporation (O). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.6 million, its volume of 3.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Realty Income Corporation’s (O) raw stochastic average was set at 35.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.00 in the near term. At $63.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.25.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Key Stats

There are currently 660,539K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,344 M according to its annual income of 869,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 888,650 K and its income totaled 227,270 K.