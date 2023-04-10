Recent developments with Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.43 cents.

On April 06, 2023, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) opened at $19.40, lower -0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.43 and dropped to $19.095 before settling in for the closing price of $19.31. Price fluctuations for NLY have ranged from $15.11 to $27.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $466.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $468.88 million.

In an organization with 161 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.88) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to -6.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 23.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.04. However, in the short run, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.38. Second resistance stands at $19.57. The third major resistance level sits at $19.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.90. The third support level lies at $18.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

There are currently 493,881K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,244 M according to its annual income of 1,725 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -180,050 K and its income totaled -888,360 K.