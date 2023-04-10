Recent developments with Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.37 cents.

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) stock priced at $83.18, up 0.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.925 and dropped to $82.8501 before settling in for the closing price of $82.84. PRU’s price has ranged from $75.37 to $122.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -120.10%. With a float of $366.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $367.80 million.

In an organization with 39854 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Prudential Financial Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 59.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 409,299. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 4,126 shares at a rate of $99.20, taking the stock ownership to the 12,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 11,405 for $100.95, making the entire transaction worth $1,151,335. This insider now owns 12,300 shares in total.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.44 while generating a return on equity of -3.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.07% during the next five years compared to -18.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Prudential Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.94, a number that is poised to hit 3.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.38 million. That was better than the volume of 2.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, Prudential Financial Inc.’s (PRU) raw stochastic average was set at 22.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.30. However, in the short run, Prudential Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.91. Second resistance stands at $84.45. The third major resistance level sits at $84.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.30. The third support level lies at $81.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.40 billion, the company has a total of 366,974K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60,050 M while annual income is -1,438 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,334 M while its latest quarter income was -558,000 K.