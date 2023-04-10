Search
admin
admin

Recent developments with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.19 cents.

Top Picks

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) stock priced at $2.79. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.855 and dropped to $2.775 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. UGP’s price has ranged from $2.13 to $3.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 12.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.60%. With a float of $751.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

In an organization with 9920 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.12, operating margin of +2.56, and the pretax margin is +1.30.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 26.80%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.04 while generating a return on equity of 13.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to -0.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.07 million. That was better than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) raw stochastic average was set at 94.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.51. However, in the short run, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.86. Second resistance stands at $2.90. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. The third support level lies at $2.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.17 billion, the company has a total of 1,115,173K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,822 M while annual income is 348,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,833 M while its latest quarter income was 156,320 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is -16.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

-
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $45.92, down -9.71% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) performance over the last week is recorded 10.74%

Steve Mayer -
Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.5702, soaring 21.98% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.56%

Shaun Noe -
April 06, 2023, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) trading session started at the price of $6.81, that was 1.02% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.