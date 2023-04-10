Recent developments with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.19 cents.

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) stock priced at $2.79. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.855 and dropped to $2.775 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. UGP’s price has ranged from $2.13 to $3.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 12.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.60%. With a float of $751.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

In an organization with 9920 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.12, operating margin of +2.56, and the pretax margin is +1.30.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 26.80%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.04 while generating a return on equity of 13.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to -0.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.07 million. That was better than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) raw stochastic average was set at 94.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.51. However, in the short run, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.86. Second resistance stands at $2.90. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. The third support level lies at $2.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.17 billion, the company has a total of 1,115,173K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,822 M while annual income is 348,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,833 M while its latest quarter income was 156,320 K.