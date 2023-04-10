Recent developments with VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.16 cents.

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) stock priced at $1.52, up 4.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. VHC’s price has ranged from $0.99 to $2.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.70%. With a float of $63.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26040.00, operating margin of -140497.14, and the pretax margin is -140360.00.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of VirnetX Holding Corp is 11.52%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,113. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,870 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President & CEO bought 13,829 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $16,595. This insider now owns 652,787 shares in total.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -122631.43 while generating a return on equity of -20.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -11.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VirnetX Holding Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 208.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51

Technical Analysis of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, VirnetX Holding Corp’s (VHC) raw stochastic average was set at 30.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6214, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4791. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6000 in the near term. At $1.6400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4600. The third support level lies at $1.4200 if the price breaches the second support level.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 107.09 million, the company has a total of 71,425K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40 K while annual income is -39,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5 K while its latest quarter income was -24,223 K.