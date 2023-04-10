Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) last year’s performance of -72.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 06, 2023, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) opened at $1.32, lower -3.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Price fluctuations for FRBK have ranged from $1.12 to $5.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 22.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 306.90% at the time writing. With a float of $45.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 525 employees.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 21.29%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President sold 100 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $300. This insider now owns 44,900 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Looking closely at Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), its last 5-days average volume was 3.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 10.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7951, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6900. However, in the short run, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3367. Second resistance stands at $1.3783. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2183. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1767.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

There are currently 63,864K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 85.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 180,550 K according to its annual income of 25,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 42,322 K and its income totaled 1,553 K.