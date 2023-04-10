Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) volume exceeds 2.37 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

April 06, 2023, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) trading session started at the price of $2.15, that was 5.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.34 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. A 52-week range for RAD has been $2.05 – $11.60.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -434.10%. With a float of $54.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.79 million.

In an organization with 53000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.83, operating margin of +0.69, and the pretax margin is -2.21.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rite Aid Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Rite Aid Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -2.19 while generating a return on equity of -150.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.69% during the next five years compared to -45.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.32. However, in the short run, Rite Aid Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.36. Second resistance stands at $2.46. The third major resistance level sits at $2.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.94.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Key Stats

There are 56,523K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 121.49 million. As of now, sales total 24,568 M while income totals -538,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,083 M while its last quarter net income were -67,140 K.