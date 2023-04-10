Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 28.63% last month.

On April 06, 2023, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) opened at $6.03, higher 2.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.2799 and dropped to $6.0001 before settling in for the closing price of $6.04. Price fluctuations for SAND have ranged from $4.51 to $9.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -78.80% at the time writing. With a float of $247.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.79, operating margin of +30.09, and the pretax margin is +61.47.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is 3.68%, while institutional ownership is 56.34%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +52.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 94.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.51. However, in the short run, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.32. Second resistance stands at $6.44. The third major resistance level sits at $6.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.88. The third support level lies at $5.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

There are currently 298,740K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 148,730 K according to its annual income of 78,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,450 K and its income totaled -2,360 K.