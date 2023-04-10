SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) volume exceeds 1.88 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $3.56, down -2.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.7985 and dropped to $3.41 before settling in for the closing price of $3.56. Over the past 52 weeks, SCYX has traded in a range of $1.15-$3.84.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 81.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.30%. With a float of $32.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.70, operating margin of -1684.48, and the pretax margin is -1326.05.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of SCYNEXIS Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 51.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 75,000 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 272,068 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s General Counsel bought 3,500 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $10,500. This insider now owns 53,499 shares in total.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.5) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -1233.73 while generating a return on equity of -282.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SCYNEXIS Inc.’s (SCYX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.55 million, its volume of 4.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s (SCYX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 283.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.71 in the near term. At $3.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.93.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 118.60 million has total of 33,324K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,090 K in contrast with the sum of -62,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,520 K and last quarter income was -14,430 K.