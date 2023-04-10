ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) is -28.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) stock priced at $28.55, down -11.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.69 and dropped to $25.50 before settling in for the closing price of $29.41. SSTI’s price has ranged from $24.33 to $39.46 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 236.30%. With a float of $8.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.22 million.

In an organization with 213 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.76, operating margin of -1.61, and the pretax margin is +9.32.

ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of ShotSpotter Inc. is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 353,089. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 9,786 shares at a rate of $36.08, taking the stock ownership to the 531,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 310 for $35.26, making the entire transaction worth $10,931. This insider now owns 112,356 shares in total.

ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.88 while generating a return on equity of 13.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 236.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ShotSpotter Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 277.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was better than the volume of 46424.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, ShotSpotter Inc.’s (SSTI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.36. However, in the short run, ShotSpotter Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.93. Second resistance stands at $29.90. The third major resistance level sits at $31.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.52. The third support level lies at $21.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 360.71 million, the company has a total of 12,266K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 81,000 K while annual income is 6,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,050 K.