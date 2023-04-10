Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) kicked off at the price of $31.61: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Markets

April 06, 2023, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) trading session started at the price of $31.97, that was -1.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.135 and dropped to $31.49 before settling in for the closing price of $32.00. A 52-week range for SU has been $26.42 – $42.72.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 12.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 136.10%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.34 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16558 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.57, operating margin of +23.87, and the pretax margin is +21.11.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Suncor Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Suncor Energy Inc. is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.3) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.56 while generating a return on equity of 23.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.46% during the next five years compared to 19.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.64 million, its volume of 4.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Suncor Energy Inc.’s (SU) raw stochastic average was set at 38.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.00 in the near term. At $32.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.71.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Key Stats

There are 1,331,523K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 42.38 billion. As of now, sales total 44,973 M while income totals 6,982 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,086 M while its last quarter net income were 1,991 M.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) 20 Days SMA touches 0.24%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $50.06, down -0.64% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Can Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s (SENS) drop of -13.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.60, plunging -2.35% from the previous trading...
Read more

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) soared 1.57 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On April 06, 2023, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) opened at $28.71, higher 1.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

